Which NFL Teams Have the Most at Stake in 2020 Free Agency?

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

NFL free agency centers around calculated risks.

While every team takes risks on the market as a complementary process to roster-building through the draft, some simply have more at stake. When the Jacksonville Jaguars threw $88 million at Nick Foles last year, only for him to bust compared to sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew II, it created potentially irreparable harm to the team's financial outlook.

Typically speaking, the teams with the most cap space have the most at stake. There are exceptions, but the more there is to risk, the bigger the stakes.

But barring the New England Patriots somehow losing Tom Brady or the New Orleans Saints unthinkably letting Drew Brees slip away, the biggest stakes belong to teams with droves of space in need of serious help—especially when proper spending can be the difference between a young quarterback succeeding and failing.

Given the role free agency can play in sustained success or a lack thereof, these teams stand to benefit or suffer the most based on their performance on the market. They have the resources to make splashes and could dramatically swing their long-term outlooks with one strong summer of spending.