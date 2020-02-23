Trevon Diggs Predicts Henry Ruggs III to Run 4.20 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The NFL combine could see a new record 40-yard dash time when Henry Ruggs III gets his chance, according to Alabama teammate Trevon Diggs.

Diggs thinks the receiver will run the 40-yard dash in 4.20 seconds, via TMZ Sports:

"Ruggs is real fast," the cornerback prospect said. "He's going to run a real, real, real good time."

The current record is held by John Ross, who finished in 4.22 seconds in 2017. Ruggs will try to top that after averaging 18.7 yards per catch during the 2019 season, with his speed creating some eye-popping highlights:

Receivers are set for on-field workouts Thursday in Indianapolis.