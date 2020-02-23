Trevon Diggs Predicts Henry Ruggs III to Run 4.20 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The NFL combine could see a new record 40-yard dash time when Henry Ruggs III gets his chance, according to Alabama teammate Trevon Diggs.

Diggs thinks the receiver will run the 40-yard dash in 4.20 seconds, via TMZ Sports:

"Ruggs is real fast," the cornerback prospect said. "He's going to run a real, real, real good time."

The current record is held by John Ross, who finished in 4.22 seconds in 2017. Ruggs will try to top that after averaging 18.7 yards per catch during the 2019 season, with his speed creating some eye-popping highlights: 

Receivers are set for on-field workouts Thursday in Indianapolis.

Related

    He's a Fit for Virtually Any Team. So Where Will Chris Jones Land?

    While not quite a household name, the Chiefs DL is one of the best players scheduled to hit this year's free-agent market ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    He's a Fit for Virtually Any Team. So Where Will Chris Jones Land?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL, NLFPA Change Franchise Tag Period

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL, NLFPA Change Franchise Tag Period

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Bears Must Add Another QB

    Chicago can't afford not to get insurance for Mitchell Trubisky when NFL's quarterback carousel is this stacked

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why the Bears Must Add Another QB

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Vote Set for Tuesday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Vote Set for Tuesday

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report