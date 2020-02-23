2020 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Scouting Combine Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

There's no getting around the fact that, for as much as we think we know about the 2020 NFL draft picture, we only have some idea of what it will resemble a week from now.

The NFL scouting combine tends to change perceptions about several players every year. Strong workouts can push prospects into the first-round conversation, while bad interviews or questionable medicals can send them tumbling down draft boards.

As NFL.com's Bucky Brooks pointed out at the time, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush crushed his workout at the 2019 combine. Florida edge-rusher Jachai Polite, meanwhile, bombed in interviews. Bush went on to be a top-10 pick, while Polite fell to Round 3.

This year's combine officially begins on Sunday. By the time it wraps on March 02, some players may carry dramatically different perceptions.

Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

28. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma



30. Green Bay Packers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

There might not be a player with more riding on this year's combine than Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa—and he isn't even expected to work out.

For Tagovailoa, it will be all about the medicals. After suffering a dislocated and fractured hip in 2019, Tagovailoa's recovery and long-term health are his primary question marks heading into the draft. While teams will want their own medical staffs to evaluate Tagovailoa, a positive evaluation at the combine could cement his status as a top-five pick.

The Miami Dolphins, for example, could be swayed to move him near the top of their wish list with a promising eval.

"he's a great player. I just worry about his health," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Like Bush did a year ago, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons could raise his stock significantly with some eye-catching combine testing. Considering Simmons is already trending as a top-10 selection, that's saying something.

It wouldn't be crazy to see Simmons become the top defender not named Chase Young on most draft boards, however. He played multiple different positions and roles for Clemson this past season and he appears to have the physical tools needed to be a true sideline-to-sideline defender at the next level.

At the combine, Simmons can prove it.

"He's incredibly explosive and should destroy the vertical and broad jumps along with running a blistering time relative to his size in the 40," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote. "I genuinely believe Simmons will receive top-5 overall buzz after the combine."

It's worth noting that Devin White, a rangy linebacker in the mold of Bush and Simmons, did go No. 5 in last year's draft.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

A physical and polished running back, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins could be a first-round selection.

Dobbins rushed for over 2,000 yards this past season and has proven himself capable of handling a large workload. He has enough speed to break long runs, but he wasn't a particularly creative back at Ohio State. His receiving ability is also questionable.

"The last image we have of him is him dropping two balls in that Clemson game," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said on NFL Network. "So I want to see him catch the football, see how he does in all those pass drills there at the Combine. He can answer that question."

If Dobbins can shine in receiving drills and possibly in some agility drills as well, he could cement his spot in the first round.