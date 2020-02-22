Ex-Redskins, Vikings WR Josh Doctson, Jets Agree to Contract

James Kenney/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Saturday they've signed wide receiver Josh Doctson to a contract ahead of the 2020 season.

Doctson was a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins in the 2013 NFL draft. He joined the Minnesota Vikings in September but made just one appearance before getting waived in November.

The Texas native recorded 143 catches for 2,344 yards and 25 touchdowns across his final two collegiate seasons at TCU to emerge as a coveted draft prospect.

He's failed to reach expectations so far at the pro level, though. He tallied 81 receptions for 1,110 yards and eight scores in 33 appearances across three years with the Redskins and didn't record any stats in his one game with the Vikings last season.

Doctson, 27, spent two months of 2019 on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Vikes quarterback Kirk Cousins, who also played with the wideout in Washington, praised his overall skill set when he was cleared to return in November.

"He's got a great frame, so there's just a comfort level to throw to when you see a [tall] guy running down the field," Cousins told reporters. "You know you can miss and he'll make you right with his size. Great speed. Sometimes you get guys who are a little bigger and they're not going to run by people. But he showed he can run by people and has really good ball skills."

Doctson couldn't break through Minnesota's receiver logjam, however, and will now shift his focus to earning a spot on the Jets' final roster in 2020.

New York is scheduled to lose Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas, two of its top three wideouts this past season, in free agency. That could create significant opportunity alongside Jamison Crowder, depending on what else the front office does in the offseason.

Doctson's raw physical tools, including a 6'2'', 205-pound frame and 4.5 speed, suggest there could be some untapped potential to unearth.