Lions GM Bob Quinn Says They're Open to Trading No. 3 Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions are keeping all of their options open with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Speaking to Tori Petry of the team's official website (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk), Detroit general manager Bob Quinn said the Lions are open to the possibility of trading their top pick.

"The higher you are up in the draft, really the sooner the conversations begin," Quinn said. "I have not had any trade conversations with anybody as of yet. Those usually tend to start in the combine in the hallway that we kind of roll through, and we'll see how that goes."

