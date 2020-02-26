2020 NFL Free Agents Who Need a Change of Scenery

2020 NFL Free Agents Who Need a Change of SceneryFebruary 26, 2020
Some NFL players know it's their time to move on and others are subtly pushed out of the way.
When veterans see the "writing on the wall" through acquisitions, they need to find opportunities elsewhere. Some have lost starting jobs or saw their snap counts drop. The 2020 offseason gives them a chance to sign with a new team. It's time to jump ship.
Star players should consider a change—even if their current clubs want them back. Why waste a few good years with a rebuilding squad if you've yet to win a playoff game? A seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver faces that exact situation.
Lastly, some ascending talents have to explore new lanes for more playing time and a chance to shine in lead roles.
As NFL free agency approaches March 18, we'll highlight 10 players who need a fresh start.
QB Marcus Mariota
It goes without saying, Marcus Mariota will likely suit up for a new squad in 2020. He may have to compete for a starting spot or serve a backup role, but his time with the Tennessee Titans seems to have run its course.
The Titans will focus on Ryan Tannehill's contract situation—the quarterback who helped lead the club to the AFC Championship Game.
As for Mariota, he needs a career reboot next season. As the No. 2 pick from the 2015 draft, the 26-year-old has perceived upside, which should lead to a second opportunity elsewhere.
Mariota fits the mold of the modern-day signal-caller because of his mobility. In five seasons, he's accumulated 1,399 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
On the flip side, Mariota must show more decisiveness in the pocket. Behind some solid offensive lines, he welcomed the pass rush as a slow processor while going through his target progressions.
In Tennessee, Mariota went through four play-callers, which may have factored into his hesitation to let the ball fly with ease. A team in need of a veteran to push for the starting role will sign him in the coming weeks.
Mariota could flourish in a stable offense that features a strong ground attack as he did alongside the Titans' third-ranked unit during his best season in 2016.
WR A.J. Green
On one hand, the Cincinnati Bengals have expressed the intent to keep A.J. Green on the roster despite his injury-riddled two-year stretch in which he's missed 23 contests since 2018.
As a guest on the Cincinnati Enquirer's Bengals Beat Podcast, head coach Zac Taylor made a clear stance on Green's contract situation.
"He's a guy we want to be around," Taylor said.
Green didn't seem fond of the franchise tag when he talked to Elise Jesse of WLWT 5 in Cincinnati. The 31-year-old may have to play out the 2020 season with the one-year tender if his camp and the Bengals don't come to a long-term agreement before the July 15 deadline.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one team spokesperson has a strong feeling about Green's mindset.
"I think he wants out of Cincinnati," an NFC exec said.
Although Green would like to sign an extension with the Bengals, he should think about the prospect of winning more games at this stage in his career.
In July, Green will turn 32 years old. The Bengals entered the early stage of a rebuild last offseason, hiring Taylor, a first-time head coach. The team benched quarterback Andy Dalton for rookie fourth-rounder Ryan Finley midway through the 2019 term and now holds the No. 1 overall pick. Hello, Joe Burrow.
Burrow is talented, but the team needs more than a capable quarterback to compete for a playoff berth following a 2-14 season.
If Green hits the open market, he could command a lucrative deal—pending medical checks on his surgically repaired ankle—and go to a playoff-contending squad.
The Bengals may come up short on locking Green into a long-term deal, which indicates some reluctance to an extended commitment. He could do far better with a team that has an experienced quarterback under center.
WR Robby Anderson
Any time Robby Anderson steps on the field, he's a potential lightning rod in the passing game. The 26-year-old can stretch a defense with blazing speed and ball-tracking skills but struggles with consistency.
In Anderson's four seasons with the New York Jets, they had shaky quarterback play. He caught passes from Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Sam Darnold, who's still a question mark on the pro level with 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions and a 59.9 completion percentage.
Yet, Anderson specialized in deep routes early in his career without much variance to his contributions as a receiver. That limitation could've hindered his production as well.
In 2019, Gang Green's signal-callers (mostly Darnold) relied on a wideout Jamison Crowder as the top pass-catching option (122 targets) rather than Anderson (96 targets).
Anderson provided big plays, averaging 15 yards per reception, but he didn't eclipse 30 receiving yards in seven of his 16 games.
According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, Anderson won't give the Jets a hometown discount—his price tag will likely exceed Gang Green's pay range.
"Multiple league sources believe Anderson will receive a contract worth an average anywhere from $13 to $15 million annually," Hughes wrote. "That's a price the Jets just won't go to."
Anderson may have to adjust his expectations with a wide receiver-rich draft class coming into the league, but it takes only one team to satisfy his contract demands. As a proven deep threat, he's going to attract suitors that see him as a 100-plus target pass-catcher, which bodes well for his career trajectory.
TE Eric Ebron
Eric Ebron's tenure with the Indianapolis Colts started with fireworks. In 2018, he logged 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns—all career highs.
Quarterback Andrew Luck retired before the start of the 2019 season, which tossed a curveball into the Colts' campaign. Ebron didn't look like the same player from his first term with the team.
When Ebron landed on injured reserve with injuries to both ankles, he blindsided the Colts, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. That may have rubbed the coaching staff and front office the wrong way. At the end of the season, general manager Chris Ballard didn't dodge a question about the tight end's future. He answered with a somewhat definitive statement.
"We'll probably move on," Ballard said at the podium.
Though short-lived, Ebron displayed the ability to play at a high level with a quality signal-caller. Over the last two seasons, he has 14 documented drops, but the 6'4", 253-pounder plays like an oversized wide receiver with athleticism.
As the spotlight on pass-catching tight ends grows with George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Austin Hooper, Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry and Darren Waller making significant contributions to their respective aerial attacks in recent years, Ebron could take some of that shine if he lands with a high-end quarterback.
Based on Ballard's words, Ebron is done in Indianapolis, but he should resurface with opportunities to help another squad in 2020.
OT Daryl Williams
The Carolina Panthers saw the best in Daryl Williams when he played right tackle through his first four years with the team between 2015 and 2018. Taylor Moton took over the spot this past season, prompting the team to use the fifth-year veteran at different positions.
Williams played every position on the offensive line except center. As one would expect, he struggled in pass protection while constantly on the move, allowing 11 sacks, per STATS (via the Washington Post).
Moton will likely continue to start at right tackle, occupying Williams' natural spot. Because of the latter's missteps as a fill-in for injured starters across the front five, he must join a new team to rebuild his perceived value and find stability.
If Williams signs with a club that strictly uses him at right tackle, we may see the same offensive lineman who only gave up 5.5 sacks in 40 games.
Just for perspective on Williams' fall over the last two years, he had talks with the Panthers about an extension during the 2018 offseason. With that said, the two sides were far apart in contract figures, per Jourdan Rodrigue, who then reported for the Charlotte Observer. The 27-year-old suffered two knee injuries and landed on injured reserve after the season opener in that year.
Although Williams recovered and took the field this past campaign, he looked like a fish out of water, specifically at left tackle. Clearly, all offensive linemen aren't equipped to play on both sides of the line. It's time for him to move on.
DE Vic Beasley Jr.
Vic Beasley Jr. flashed early and possibly a little too late with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, he claimed the sack title (15.5) but never came to close to that level of production again.
This past season, Beasley had somewhat of a resurgence, logging 42 tackles, eight for loss and eight sacks. Still, Atlanta said sayonara to the fifth-year edge-rusher. The Falcons announced they will allow him to hit the open market.
While we know Beasley will be available, new scenery could put him back on the radar as a promising talent. He's shown his pass-rushing ability with a touch of versatility, lining up as a defensive end and strong-side linebacker with the Falcons.
Beasley isn't just a one-dimensional edge-rusher. He can drop back in short areas to disrupt passes as well. But his next team should attempt to unlock the pass-rushing skills that helped him produce an All-Pro sophomore campaign.
Beasley should field plenty of offers on the open market. He's still a starting-caliber player. The 27-year-old had his best showing long ago, but that's enough to keep hope alive for a bounce-back year and better career outlook with a new club.
LB Reggie Ragland
The current NFL landscape hasn't been kind to two-down linebackers who struggle in space. Offensive coordinators have run spread schemes, hoping to isolate second-level defenders and match them up against a pass-catching running back or tight end.
Coming out of Alabama in 2016, Reggie Ragland had some issues with lateral movement. At 6'2", 252 pounds, he's not a fluid athlete but possesses solid instincts to sniff out run plays and provide supplementary pocket pressure.
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Ragland from the Bills during the 2017 offseason. He became a starter in a 3-4 base scheme, which usually converts to a 3-3-5 for nickel packages. Oftentimes, he struggled to cover the middle of the field alongside Anthony Hitchens.
The Chiefs would owe Hitchens $12.7 million in dead cap money if they release him, per Over the Cap. He'll likely remain with the club next season. In an effort to give more snaps to a coverage linebacker, someone has to take a backseat or find a new team.
The coaching staff cut Ragland's role this past season. He played 235 defensive snaps. Although the 26-year-old had a bigger workload during the playoffs, the team will be strapped for cap space with defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller and wideout Demarcus Robinson on expiring contracts.
The Chiefs need an athletic complement to Hitchens at linebacker. Ragland doesn't fit that mold, but he can still be an effective starter for a team in need of run support and a defender to handle second-level blitz assignments.
CB Artie Burns
As a rookie, Artie Burns showed immense potential, notching 13 pass breakups and three interceptions in 16 games, which included nine starts. In 2017, he took on a full-time starting role and put together another solid campaign, matching the number of pass breakups from his first year with one interception.
In 2018, the Pittsburgh Steelers benched Burns because he was late to a team function. For the season, the Miami product saw a dramatic decline in defensive snaps down from 99 to 30 percent and took a backseat to Coty Sensabaugh, who started most of the games opposite cornerback Joe Haden.
Burns never found his way back into the coaching staff's good graces. Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed clear frustration with the 24-year-old's development, per Ed Bouchette of The Athletic.
"Not a little bit disappointed. Disappointed," Tomlin said about Burns' 2018 season.
Last offseason, the Steelers signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year deal and selected cover man Justin Layne in the third round of the 2019 draft. Haden and Cameron Sutton still have another year left on their respective deals.
The Steelers aren't likely to retain Burns with entrenched starters and some depth at cornerback. He needs a reset with a team that can build on the good aspects of his 2016 and 2017 performances. His early flashes and draft pedigree (as a 2016 first-rounder) will probably lead him to another shot at a starting role next season.
S Sean Davis
Staying with the Steelers, Sean Davis needs to find opportunities with a new team because of Minkah Fitzpatrick's arrival and immediate impact.
In September, Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. He logged five interceptions, nine pass breakups and scored two touchdowns off a fumble recovery and a pick-six. Those numbers helped him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors at safety.
With 2018 first-rounder Terrell Edmunds at the other safety spot, Davis would have to settle for a diminished role if he re-signed with the team. That's a tough sell for a player who started 40 outings in his first three seasons.
After the 2019 season opener, Davis landed on injured reserve with a shoulder ailment. Before going down with the injury, the fourth-year veteran provided some versatility in the secondary, lining up in the slot and at both safety spots.
Davis prefers to play in center field, over the top, per TribLive.com's Chris Adamski.
"I hope I play and stay at free safety," Davis said last May. "I want to hone in on free safety and really perfect my craft at that."
Fitzpatrick took most of his snaps at free safety as the last line of the Steelers pass defense, which probably puts an end to Davis' time in Pittsburgh.
As a multipurpose defensive back, Davis can provide deep coverage, run support and go one-on-one with pass-catching tight ends. Plenty of teams will covet his skill set on the open market, especially at his age (26).
S Karl Joseph
The Las Vegas Raiders placed Karl Joseph on the trade block before the 2018 deadline, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. He remained with the team and scored well with Pro Football Focus that season, but the Silver and Black chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.
In 2019, Joseph had one more opportunity to show the Raiders more of his capabilities but only played about half the term. The 26-year-old intercepted Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and suffered a season-ending foot injury on the play.
With the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft, the Raiders selected safety Johnathan Abram, who landed on injured reserve after the season opener with a torn labrum.
Erik Harris has been a pleasant surprise at the position. He signed a two-year extension last offseason and improved his coverage numbers between 2018 and 2019 as a primary starter in the latter term. The 29-year-old logged a team-leading three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns this past campaign.
Abram and Harris will go with the Raiders to Vegas. Joseph is coming off an abbreviated nine-game season in which he didn't perform much better than his previous three years with the team. The fourth-year veteran would probably have to accept a reduced role and a modest deal to return with the Silver and Black.
The Raiders selected Joseph in the first round of the 2016 draft. He's recorded one interception per season and 15 total pass breakups through four terms. At 5'10", 200 pounds, Joseph has struggled to cover tight ends but packs a heavy hit in the box.
Although Joseph showed his range as a senior at West Virginia, snagging five interceptions in four games before tearing his ACL, the Raiders haven't fully experimented with him at free safety. Perhaps another team can explore that avenue to unlock his coverage skills. If so, he could blossom into a complete playmaker in the secondary.