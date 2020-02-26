2020 NFL Free Agents Who Need a Change of Scenery

10 of 10

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders placed Karl Joseph on the trade block before the 2018 deadline, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. He remained with the team and scored well with Pro Football Focus that season, but the Silver and Black chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.



In 2019, Joseph had one more opportunity to show the Raiders more of his capabilities but only played about half the term. The 26-year-old intercepted Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and suffered a season-ending foot injury on the play.

With the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft, the Raiders selected safety Johnathan Abram, who landed on injured reserve after the season opener with a torn labrum.

Erik Harris has been a pleasant surprise at the position. He signed a two-year extension last offseason and improved his coverage numbers between 2018 and 2019 as a primary starter in the latter term. The 29-year-old logged a team-leading three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns this past campaign.

Abram and Harris will go with the Raiders to Vegas. Joseph is coming off an abbreviated nine-game season in which he didn't perform much better than his previous three years with the team. The fourth-year veteran would probably have to accept a reduced role and a modest deal to return with the Silver and Black.

The Raiders selected Joseph in the first round of the 2016 draft. He's recorded one interception per season and 15 total pass breakups through four terms. At 5'10", 200 pounds, Joseph has struggled to cover tight ends but packs a heavy hit in the box.

Although Joseph showed his range as a senior at West Virginia, snagging five interceptions in four games before tearing his ACL, the Raiders haven't fully experimented with him at free safety. Perhaps another team can explore that avenue to unlock his coverage skills. If so, he could blossom into a complete playmaker in the secondary.