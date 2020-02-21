Astros' Josh Reddick Says He's Gotten Death Threats After Cheating Scandal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the third inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick says he has received multiple death threats on social media in the wake of the team's cheating scandal. 

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Reddick told reporters Friday that one person "wished cancer upon his children" and other Astros players have also been threatened.  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

