Astros' Josh Reddick Says He's Gotten Death Threats After Cheating Scandal

Astros' Josh Reddick Says He's Gotten Death Threats After Cheating ScandalFebruary 21, 2020
Elsa/Getty Images
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick says he has received multiple death threats on social media in the wake of the team's cheating scandal.
Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Reddick told reporters Friday that one person "wished cancer upon his children" and other Astros players have also been threatened.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Best Fits for Top Remaining Free Agents📍
Landing spots for Yasiel Puig and the biggest names left on the FA market