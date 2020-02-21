Redskins Rumors: Trent Williams' Odds of Returning 'Strong' After Missing 2019

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins reportedly believe there is a "strong chance" offensive tackle Trent Williams will return to play for the team in 2020, according to Les Carpenter and Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season due to his dislike for how the Redskins handled a medical condition that resulted in him having a growth removed from the top of his head.

The 31-year-old veteran is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2020 after signing a five-year, $68 million extension with Washington in 2015.

Williams reportedly may be swayed back onto the field by the fact that the Redskins fired team president Bruce Allen and overhauled their medical staff, which were two major points of contention for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Also, Williams has already spoken with new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera, who is reportedly making it a priority to convince the big left tackle to play this season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that Williams and Rivera had a "positive conversation." Washington hired Rivera in December after firing Jay Gruden during the 2019 season.

Williams held out until the 2019 trade deadline, and he was then placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after he reported that his helmet gave him discomfort after having a tumor removed from the top of his head.

Per ESPN, Williams said he told the Redskins about the growth on his head six years ago, but the organization did nothing to act on it. That was the root of Williams' issues with the Redskins.

If Williams gets cleared to play in 2020 and returns to the Redskins, it would provide Washington's promising offense with a massive boost.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins seemed to be making strides late in his rookie season in 2019, and if he gets one of the best offensive tackles of the past decade to protect his blind side in 2020, it should aid in his development.

With Haskins, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Derrius Guice showing flashes on offense, an underrated defense and new leadership under Rivera, the Redskins have a chance to be a surprising team in 2020, especially if Williams returns.