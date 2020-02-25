2020 NFL Draft: 1 Surprise Prospect Each Team Could Target in the Top 10

0 of 10

Eli Lucero/Associated Press

Despite access to game film, information from draft experts and countless mock drafts from beat reporters, we don't see the surprises coming in April.

Last year, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Oakland Raiders were going to make an unexpected pick. A few days later, the Silver and Black selected Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall selection—by far the biggest shocker in the top 10.

Critics questioned the Raiders' pick, but Ferrell filled a need after the team had traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears in September 2018.

Some may categorize surprises as "reaches," but none of the 32 teams' big boards are the same. As clubs prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine, we'll take realistic guesses at potential shockers within the top 10 of the 2020 draft.

There's one guideline: Other than the first two picks, these projections exclude top-10 prospects from Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's most recent big board.

Because the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins seem likely to pick Joe Burrow and Chase Young, their surprise choices were any players other than those two.

Here's a final note: This isn't a mock draft—view each selection as an isolated option.