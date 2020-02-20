Shalaya Briston's Attempted Homicide Charge in Terrelle Pryor Case Dismissed

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A judge dismissed the attempted homicide charge against Shalaya Briston, who is accused of stabbing former NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor in the chest, according to Lacretia Wimbley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The defense has argued that Briston was defending herself during a domestic dispute last November.

Briston still faces a charge of aggravated assault while Pryor has been charged with simple assault. They are both scheduled to be arraigned on those charges on April 7.

According to TMZ, the two were dating at the time of the incident but had gotten into a public argument earlier in the night. The confrontation then continued back at his house, with witnesses reporting Pryor had pushed another woman to the ground.

Per Wimbley, a friend of Briston, who witnessed the fight at Pryor's home and testified at the hearing, said he was "aggressive" and hit Briston "like she was a man."

However, Pryor's lawyer has disputed Briston's self-defense assertion.

"It wasn't self-defense, it was attempted murder," attorney Stephen Colafella said, per TMZ.

Colafella also said Pryor lost 3.5 liters of blood and was minutes from dying before he was treated and recovered. He received 30 staples in his arm and spent several days in the intensive care unit before being released.

The 30-year-old was known as a star quarterback at Ohio State before converting to receiver in the NFL. He spent parts of eight seasons bouncing around the league, including two years with the Cleveland Browns and two with the Oakland Raiders.

Pryor last appeared in an NFL game in 2018 but was on the preseason roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 before being cut in September.