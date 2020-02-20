Jameis Winston Rumors: Bucs Have 'Entertained' 2-Year Contract in Free Agency

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly considered signing Jameis Winston to a two-year contract with a team option in the second year.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, such a deal would likely pay Winston $27 million per season, which is about the same as the franchise tag for quarterbacks. Only the first year would be guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Winston showed flashes of brilliance last season with an NFL-leading 5,109 yards to go along with 33 touchdown passes, but he also threw a league-high 30 interceptions. The proposed deal would give the Bucs another year to evaluate Winston and an easy out if he doesn't cut down on the turnovers.

      

