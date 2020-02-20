Jameis Winston Rumors: Bucs Have 'Entertained' 2-Year Contract in Free Agency

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly considered signing Jameis Winston to a two-year contract with a team option in the second year.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, such a deal would likely pay Winston $27 million per season, which is about the same as the franchise tag for quarterbacks. Only the first year would be guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Winston showed flashes of brilliance last season with an NFL-leading 5,109 yards to go along with 33 touchdown passes, but he also threw a league-high 30 interceptions. The proposed deal would give the Bucs another year to evaluate Winston and an easy out if he doesn't cut down on the turnovers.

