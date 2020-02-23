Realistic Landing Spots for Chris Jones in 2020 NFL Free Agency

0 of 6

While perhaps not quite a household name in the mold of J.J. Watt or even Jadeveon Clowney, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is one of the best players scheduled hit this year's free-agent market March 18.

He's thrived at both defensive end and tackle and is a fit for virtually any team. Jones is productive as a pass-rusher (24.5 sacks over the last two years), he's just 25 years old, and he carries some Super Bowl shine.

While the Chiefs would likely love to keep the centerpiece of their defensive front, having $16.5 million in projected cap space could make it difficult—the contract Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed last offseason is worth $17 million annually.

So where might Jones land in 2020? Based on factors such as positional need, team fit and cap room, these are the most realistic options.