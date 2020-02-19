Pirates Prospect Pablo Reyes Suspended 80 Games for Failed PED Test

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 20, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 13: Pablo Reyes #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates picks up the RBI single hit by Tony Kemp #4 of the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on September 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Pablo Reyes will start the 2020 season serving an 80-game unpaid suspension for violating MLB's drug program, the league announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance called Boldenone.

Pittsburgh is in Bradenton, Florida, for spring training while Reyes is a roster member of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

Reyes appeared in 71 games for the Pirates in 2019—most recently the team's regular-season finale on Sept. 29—and posted a .203/.274/.322 slash line for two home runs and 19 RBI across 143 plate appearances. He started 24 games in the outfield.

The Dominican Republic native made his major league debut on Sept. 2, 2018. He recorded 18 games with Pittsburgh to finish out the 2018 season, batting .293 with three home runs and seven RBI.

The Pirates have issues to sort out beyond Reyes' suspension. The franchise has not made the postseason since 2015 and finished last season at 69-93, the second-worst mark in the National League.

