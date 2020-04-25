Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Reportedly Signs Contract with Redskins as UDFA

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has agreed to a deal with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent.

Moss helped the undefeated Tigers win the national championship after a 15-0 season, catching 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns. He shined in the national title game versus Clemson with five receptions for 36 yards and two scores.

The 6'3", 250-pounder declared for the NFL draft soon afterward, where he'll look to find success in the same league that his father and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss dominated for a decade-and-a-half.

Here's a look at how Moss fits into Washington's depth chart as it stands.

Depth Chart

QB - Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen

RB - Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice

WR1 - Terry McLaurin

WR2 - Kelvin Harmon

WR3 - Trey Quinn, Antonio Gibson, Cody Latimer

TE - Jeremy Sprinkle/Thaddeus Moss, Richard Rodgers

LT - Cornelius Lucas, Geron Christian Sr.

LG - Wes Schweitzer, Jeremy Vujnovich

C - Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher

RG - Brandon Scherff, Wes Martin

RT - Morgan Moses, Timon Parris

Moss was a breakout star for LSU after missing the 2017 season following a transfer from North Carolina State and the 2018 campaign due to a medical redshirt following a foot injury.

The 2019 season would be Moss' time to shine, however, and draft analysts took notice.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report wrote the following about Moss in December:

"Thaddeus Moss, son of NFL legend Randy Moss, is a 6'3", 250-pound athlete who is that mismatch that teams want at tight end. Unlike what you might be picturing, the younger Moss is an accomplished run-blocker and physical player over the middle of the field. This isn't a diva tight end afraid of contact but a three-down talent."

Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network had this to say about Moss' competitive toughness: "Love what he brings from a physicality perspective. He's a true bully who will wear out defenders on the edge and can be a tone-setter on the edge in the run game. Needs to find a little something extra on extended plays to find space more quickly to flow into and work to provide his QB with an outlet."

The biggest knock on Moss is that his pass-catching prowess on the collegiate level may not translate to the pro level.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Moss to the Tennessee Titans' MyCole Pruitt:

"Family lineage and brand awareness playing with Joe Burrow and LSU make it easy to overshoot expectations for Moss as a dynamic pass-catcher, but tape study shows he's actually more skilled as a run-blocker. He has great hands and good body control, but he's an average athlete who benefited from rub routes and off coverage to find plenty of open-window catches. He will get after it as a run-blocker, using above-average technique and an impressive ability to strain and sustain against bigger opponents. He could struggle to uncover against tight man, but his hybrid TE/H-back versatility and run-blocking prowess could lock him into a TE3 role."

Moss' toughness and run-blocking abilities alone should keep him hanging around the league, and he could contribute to Washington on day one.

Moss joins a Washington Redskins team in need of a long-term starter at the position sans Jordan Reed, who the team released in the offseason.

He should have every opportunity to compete for the TE1 role with Jeremy Sprinkle and Richard Rodgers.

Sprinkle was the team's leading receiver at tight end with 26 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown last year. Rodgers had 12 catches for 160 yards and a score for the 2017 Green Bay Packers. Injuries forced him to miss all but eight games over the past two years.