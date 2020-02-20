Former Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed Reportedly Released by Redskins

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington reportedly released tight end Jordan Reed on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.



The 29-year-old Pro Bowler has not played since the 2019 preseason when he suffered his seventh documented concussion in his 10 seasons since he began college. First-year head coach Ron Rivera told The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue in mid-February that Reed still had not cleared the concussion protocol.

On Wednesday, ESPN's John Keim reported Reed had been cleared from the concussion protocol and was expected to be released.

The Athletic's Ben Standig reported the same day that Reed anticipated his release from Washington but "intends on playing elsewhere in the NFL during the 2020 season."

Washington drafted Reed in the third round. Since his rookie season in 2013, the Florida product has never registered a full 16-game regular season. The closest he came was in 2015, his best statistical season, when he hauled in 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns across 14 games (nine starts).

Reed caught 54 balls for 558 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games (eight starts) in 2018 before missing all of 2019.

While concussions have been Reed's main concern throughout his career, he has also been limited by several other injuries, including multiple hamstring injuries, a separated shoulder and a toe injury that required surgery.

Washington's move to part ways with Reed saves the team $8.5 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Reed still has two years remaining on the five-year extension he signed in May 2016 worth up to $46.75 million.