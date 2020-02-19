Red Sox's J.D. Martinez Reveals Why He Hates Spring Training: I Just Look Awful

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 19, 2020

FT. MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 17: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a team workout on February 17, 2020 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Even the pros get insecure. 

"I hate spring training," J.D. Martinez told reporters Wednesday before later adding, "I'm different, man. Some guys come in, these young guys, every spring they come out and they're hitting home runs every other night. And I'm like, 'How the heck do you do that?' I don't get it. I just look awful. I'm not a spring player."

The Boston Red Sox All-Star designated hitter also disclosed that his teammates "make fun of me" in their group chat for his traditionally lukewarm spring showings.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, Martinez has found a groove once the regular season hits in recent years. The three-time Silver Slugger winner led MLB with 130 RBI in 2018 as Boston won the World Series. Last season, Martinez posted a .304/.383/.557 slash line for 36 home runs and 105 RBI across 146 regular-season games.

The Red Sox have concerns outside of Martinez, though. Ron Roenicke took over as manager earlier this month after Alex Cora was fired in connection to MLB's investigation findings from the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scheme. Cora was the Astros' bench coach at the time. 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told media on Sunday that an investigation into the Red Sox for sign stealing during the 2018 campaign will be revealed by the end of next week.

Related

    Josh Reddick: Astros Will 'Shut Everybody Up'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Josh Reddick: Astros Will 'Shut Everybody Up'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Verdugo Shows Manny Love with No. 99 Jersey Choice

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Verdugo Shows Manny Love with No. 99 Jersey Choice

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Sale Has Second-Best Odds to Win the AL Cy Young

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Sale Has Second-Best Odds to Win the AL Cy Young

    Jenna Ciccotelli
    via Boston.com

    Biggest MLB X-Factors Coming Off Injuries

    10 players motivated to come back strong in 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Biggest MLB X-Factors Coming Off Injuries

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report