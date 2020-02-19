Red Sox's J.D. Martinez Reveals Why He Hates Spring Training: I Just Look Awful

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Even the pros get insecure.

"I hate spring training," J.D. Martinez told reporters Wednesday before later adding, "I'm different, man. Some guys come in, these young guys, every spring they come out and they're hitting home runs every other night. And I'm like, 'How the heck do you do that?' I don't get it. I just look awful. I'm not a spring player."

The Boston Red Sox All-Star designated hitter also disclosed that his teammates "make fun of me" in their group chat for his traditionally lukewarm spring showings.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, Martinez has found a groove once the regular season hits in recent years. The three-time Silver Slugger winner led MLB with 130 RBI in 2018 as Boston won the World Series. Last season, Martinez posted a .304/.383/.557 slash line for 36 home runs and 105 RBI across 146 regular-season games.

The Red Sox have concerns outside of Martinez, though. Ron Roenicke took over as manager earlier this month after Alex Cora was fired in connection to MLB's investigation findings from the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scheme. Cora was the Astros' bench coach at the time.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told media on Sunday that an investigation into the Red Sox for sign stealing during the 2018 campaign will be revealed by the end of next week.