LaVar Ball Relaunches Big Baller Brand After Alan Foster Fraud Allegations

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 03: LaVar Ball attends the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on January 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

The Big Baller Brand is back with a relaunched website after being shut down for the past 10 months amid fraud allegations involving co-founder Alan Foster. 

LaVar Ball, CEO of Big Baller Brand, announced the company's return Wednesday on Twitter:

The original iteration of the Big Baller Brand website appeared to be shut down in April 2019. That came after ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne reported Lonzo Ball believed Foster stole approximately $1.5 million from his personal and business accounts.

Foster held a 16.3 percent ownership stake in the Big Baller Brand, but Lonzo told Shelburne and Lavigne he had severed all ties with him. 

The Big Baller Brand was first established in 2016, with LaVar serving as CEO, Foster as manager and Lonzo as a majority owner.

The company was roundly criticized for poor customer service, including receiving an "F" grade from the Better Business Bureau amid complaints that it took "weeks or even months" for customers to receive orders. 

The relaunched Big Baller Brand site includes 48 different items, including men's and women's shoes, clothing and accessories like hats and lanyards. 

