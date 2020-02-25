Which 2nd-Year NFL Players Are Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2020?

0 of 10

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The NFL draft produces early bloomers, late bloomers, never bloomers and these guys.

These are guys who shone but didn't explode as rookies, yet they are ready to leap as sophomores.

There can be subjectivity to the term "breakout," but in this case, we're excluding those who won Rookie of the Year awards (Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa) and those who hit 1,000 yards on the ground or in the air (Josh Jacobs and A.J. Brown).

We're also ruling out those who compiled over 150 fantasy points (Gardner Minshew II, Daniel Jones and Miles Sanders), those who had double-digit sacks (Josh Allen and Maxx Crosby) and those who compiled 100-plus tackles (Devin Bush, Taylor Rapp and Cole Holcomb).

Those who received Pro Football Reference approximate-value grades above eight (Kaleb McGary and Deebo Samuel) and Pro Bowlers aren't in consideration either.

Everyone else is fair game. Let's get into it.