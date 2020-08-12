Cardinals Rumors: Kelly Bryant Attending Tryout After Going Undrafted in April

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant is getting a tryout with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL only recently lifted its ban on tryouts, which it had put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That opened the door for undrafted rookies who were still unsigned to start getting formal workouts in the hope of landing a deal.

Bryant spent the first three-plus years of his collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers. He left the program in September 2018 after being demoted to the backup role behind Trevor Lawrence, who ultimately led Clemson to that season's national championship.

"I feel like it's what's best for me and my future," Bryant told Manie Robinson of the Greenville News at the time. "I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don't feel like I've gotten a fair shot."

In December 2018, he announced his transfer to Mizzou for his senior season.

Bryant completed 62 percent of his throws for 2,215 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions across 10 appearances for the Tigers, who finished 2019 with a 6-6 record. He added 242 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

"I feel like experience, I couldn't have gotten if I didn't come here. Just because something doesn't work out the way you envisioned doesn't mean you go back on the decision," Bryant told reporters in November. "I'd make it again if I could."

Bryant features an NFL frame (6'3", 225 pounds) and showcased the ability to make plays with his legs at Clemson, running for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns as the full-time starter in 2017. He dealt with knee and hamstring injuries during his only year at Missouri.

The 23-year-old South Carolina native hasn't proven himself as an upper-echelon passer, however, and he's not a truly game-changing runner in the mold of Lamar Jackson. He's very much a development project as he starts his NFL journey.

Were he to make the team, Bryant would likely be limited to clipboard duty for the entirety of the 2020 season. Kyler Murray is firmly entrenched as the franchise quarterback, while the Cardinals re-signed Brett Hundley to serve as his backup.