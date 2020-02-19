Josh Reddick: Astros Will 'Shut Everybody Up' Amid Cheating Scandal Criticism

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick suggested Wednesday that the team is going to let its play do the talking in 2020 amid criticism regarding their illegal sign-stealing tactics in 2017.

According to Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, Reddick said: "At some point, you have to move on and not give a s--t. We're going to go out there and win and shut everybody up."

Players, managers and front-office people across Major League Baseball have spoken out against the Astros over the past week and criticized MLB for what has been perceived as a light punishment given the fact that cheating helped lead to a World Series title.

MLB did suspend manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow one year each for their role in the sign-stealing scandal, but the Astros fired both of them and essentially cleaned their hands of the situation.

With MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred saying he won't strip Houston of the 2017 championship and no sign of punishment for any players, there is a belief among many in baseball that the Astros are getting off easy.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and third baseman Justin Turner, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are among those who have taken issue with the entire situation.

The Astros also seemingly haven't won themselves many admirers with the manner in which they have handled the situation. Owner Jim Crane and some players have technically apologized, but some have been defiant at the same time, including shortstop Carlos Correa.

Crane even went so far as to say that he didn't believe the Astros' sign stealing impacted the results of games during their run to a World Series title.

The Astros are public enemy No. 1 among MLB players and will be marked men throughout the year. Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling even said he would consider throwing at their players if he had the opportunity, and he may not be the only one with that mindset.

Teams will likely take extra pride and joy in beating the Astros this season, which means Houston will almost certainly get its opponent's best effort day in and day out.

Even so, the Astros have a supremely talented team that is more than capable of winning the American League West and going back to the World Series for the third time in four years.

With a stacked lineup including Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer, and a starting rotation led by Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke, the Astros are still one of the teams to beat in the AL.

Houston did lose ace Gerrit Cole to the Yankees, though, and with the sign-stealing cloud hanging over them, plus the momentum seemingly swinging in favor of the Yanks, the Astros are no longer the clear class of the American League.