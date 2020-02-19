Browns' Greg Robinson Reportedly Arrested, Facing Federal Marijuana Charge

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson was reportedly taken into federal custody Monday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered he had a large quantity of marijuana at a checkpoint near the Mexico border.

TMZ Sports reported the news Wednesday and noted Robinson remains in custody. He's said to be facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute.

The 27-year-old Louisiana native was selected by the St. Louis Rams second overall in the 2014 NFL draft following a standout collegiate career at Auburn.

Robinson failed to reach expectations across three years with the Rams, who traded him to the Detroit Lions in June 2017.

The lineman spent the past two years with the Browns. He appeared in 31 of the team's 32 regular-season games during that span and made 22 starts. Pro Football Focus gave him a solid 66.9 grade for 2019.

Robinson was fined $10,527 in September for kicking Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro.