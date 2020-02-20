Realistic NFL Trades That Could Significantly Alter Teams' Plans in 2020

0 of 8

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Even the best-laid plans are often temporary. This is true in the NFL, as one unexpected trade or surprise signing can significantly alter a team's strategy for the offseason.

Last year, for example, the New York Giants dealt wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns for the 17th pick in the draft, a third-round pick, safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler. This left the Browns without a first-round pick and gave the Giants what they might need to move up in the draft—though they did not.

New York then signed Golden Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million deal to help replace Beckham.

So, one deal changed the game plans for two franchises—more if you count teams that may have been interested in acquiring Beckham. Here, we'll examine some potential trades that could have a similar effect during 2020's edition of free agency.