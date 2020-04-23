Jerry Jeudy Drafted by Broncos: Denver's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos selected Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Here's a look at where Jeudy slots into the team's depth chart:

QB - Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel

RB - Melvin Gordon III, Phillip Lindsay

WR 1 - Courtland Sutton

WR 2 - Jerry Jeudy*, Tim Patrick

WR 3 - DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer

TE - Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant

LT - Garrett Bolles, Jake Rodgers

LG - Dalton Risner, Austin Schlottmann

C - Graham Glasgow, Patrick Morris

RG - Ron Leary, Elijah Wilkinson

RT - Ja'Wuan James, Calvin Anderson

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Jeudy is universally regarded as one of the best wideouts in this year's class. He caught 159 passes for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years with the Crimson Tide. The junior saved his best for last, catching six passes for 204 yards and one score in Alabama's 2019 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner ranked Jeudy as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in this year's draft class, adding: "He may not look like Julio Jones or Amari Cooper from a body perspective, but Jeudy is every bit as good a prospect as those two coming out of Alabama."

In recent years, the first round of the draft hasn't been fertile ground for dynamic pass-catchers. Instead, teams have had better luck a little later on. Of the 13 receivers named to the 2020 Pro Bowl, only four were first-rounders in their respective drafts.

Jeudy should prove more than worthy of the Broncos' investment this early.

The Crimson Tide star is the complete package and can immediately become the No. 1 passing option in Denver's offense.

Jeudy's 85-yard touchdown catch against the Wolverines demonstrated his big-play ability. He may not have track star-type speed, but he's quick enough to beat a secondary over the top.

He's also a great route-runner who can create separation from his man on shorter routes.

Jeudy undoubtedly benefited from the impressive depth at the skill positions for Alabama.

Tua Tagovailoa is arguably the greatest quarterback in program history, and the Las Vegas Raiders selected fellow Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III at No. 12 overall. Next year, DeVonta Smith—who returned to Tuscaloosa for the 2020 season—is likely to be among the best receivers on the board.

The fact Jeudy shined so brightly alongside Ruggs and Smith speaks to his talent, though. He was the standout player in a receiving corps that featured three potential NFL regulars.

Jeudy is exactly the piece the Broncos needed to pair with Drew Lock in 2020.

Denver released Joe Flacco in March, thus turning the offense over to Lock, who threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts.

Courtland Sutton took a big step forward in 2019, reaching his first Pro Bowl. Beyond Sutton, the Broncos were thin at receiver.

Now, they have a potent 1-2 combo that will grow along with Lock as he embarks on his first full season as the starter.