Jake Fromm Drafted by Bills: Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Round 5

The Buffalo Bills added one of the most recognizable names from the collegiate ranks of quarterbacks at the 2020 NFL draft Saturday.

Buffalo picked Georgia's Jake Fromm with the No. 167 overall pick, giving it a proven pocket presence who led the Bulldogs to notable success throughout his collegiate career.

Here is a look at their updated depth chart:

QB - Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm

RB - Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, T.J. Yeldon

WR 1 - Stefon Diggs

WR 2 - John Brown

WR 3 - Cole Beasley, Isaiah McKenzie, Gabriel Davis

TE - Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft

LT - Dion Dawkins, Ty Nsekhe

LG - Quinton Spain, Ike Boettger

C - Mitch Morse, Evan Boehm

RG - Jon Feliciano, Spencer Long

RT - Cody Ford, Victor Salako

Fromm arrived at Georgia as a 4-star prospect and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017, per 247Sports. He earned the starting role in his freshman season and turned heads immediately with 2,615 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

It wasn't just the individual success that stood out, as Fromm led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff national championship game. They lost a heartbreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide but seemed ready to compete for national titles for years with him under center.

While Fromm kept his job despite a challenge from the highly regarded Justin Fields, who eventually transferred to Ohio State, he was unable to guide Georgia back to the CFP in his next two seasons at quarterback.

The Bulldogs still won double-digit games both times and capped off their 2019 campaign with a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor, but they lost the SEC Championship Game both years.

Fromm threw for 2,761 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018 and 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019 in a testament to his ability to avoid turnovers and protect the ball, but much of his collegiate career was defined by what could have been in a handful of notable games with championships hanging in the balance.

That didn't stop Bleacher Report's Matt Miller from projecting him as a second-round pick in an April mock draft.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com suggested fit was particularly important for Fromm given how "tough" he was to evaluate as someone who can succeed but doesn't always jump out on film:

"Fromm is a tough player to evaluate. He doesn't have any wow physical traits, but he's produced a lot of wins because of his poise, toughness and intelligence. He is a rhythm and timing passer who's at his best when he hits his back foot and gets the ball out early. He has very good pocket awareness and he will hang in until the last second to deliver the ball. He doesn't generate a lot of RPMs, but he throws a very catchable ball. I believe he has the potential to add velocity once he taps into his lower body more consistently. Overall, Fromm won't fit in every scheme, but he has starter potential in the right situation."

The question now is how the Georgia product will fit into his new team's scheme and depth chart.