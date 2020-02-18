NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Reports Surrounding Chris Kreider and More

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The 2020 NHL trade deadline is right around the corner (Monday) and the flurry of player movement has already begun.

On Sunday, the New Jersey Devils dealt both defenseman Andy Greene and forward Blake Coleman—to the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning, respectively. Those moves could kick off a series of deals that makes the final week of trade-eligibility exciting.

The rumors about which players could be next are plentiful.

Chris Kreider

New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider could be one of the next dominoes to fall. According to The Athletic's Craig Custance, at least seven or either teams could be interested in him.

"Make that nine if you include the Rangers," Custance wrote.

Kreider is in the final year of his contract and would only be a rental for a team that does acquire him. However, he has enough proven production—23 goals, 19 assists in 57 games this season—to be one of the top short-term options on the market.

This is assuming, however, that the Rangers cannot get an extension done before the trade deadline. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, this is a situation that could go either way.

"While contract talks are ongoing between management and the pending free-agent winger’s camp, it's probably about 50-50 that Kreider and the Blueshirts will agree to a long-term contract over the next week," he wrote.

If it appears a deal cannot get done and the Rangers could lose Kreider in the offseason, then New York could pull the plug on its efforts and deal the 28-year-old for the best possible return.

Joe Thornton

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton is another player who could be on the move before the trade deadline. However, any moves involving him wouldn't be at the full discretion of the Sharks.

As Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported, Thornton will have a lot of say in his immediate future:

"The Sharks are expected to move defenceman Brenden Dillon, but there will be a lot of eyes on veteran Joe Thornton. He has a full "no move" clause, but the Sharks would like to give him the opportunity to win a Stanley Cup. If he's going to be dealt, then league executives believe he'll only go to a team that has a chance to win."

Like Kreider, Thornton will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, so he could be gone in a matter of months anyway. In this scenario, though, dealing him would be as much about doing the 40-year-old a favor as it is getting something in return for San Jose.

Garrioch mentions Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins as potential fits for Thornton due to his desire to land with a contender.

Boston could be a team to keep an eye on here. As Brian Lawton of NHL Network pointed out, the Bruins aren't likely to "stand pat" at the deadline:

Brenden Dillon

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Jose will have more freedom to trade Dillon, and the Sharks veteran—acquired in 2014—knows it.

"I like being here, try to play hard every night. It's kind of out of my control," Dillon told reporters following Monday's loss to the Florida Panthers.

A few weeks ago, TSN's Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading that a half-dozen teams had shown interest in Dillon. LeBrun mentioned Boston and the Carolina Hurricanes as teams that could try acquiring him.

Because Dillon doesn't offer a ton of offensive upside—he's a pure defenseman, having a mere 14 points this season—he isn't going to command the market of a player such as Thornton. Still, the rebuilding Sharks may take what they can get.

According to LeBrun, what they'll get is likely a second-round draft pick and perhaps a prospect.