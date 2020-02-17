Mike Tomlin on Antonio Brown: Steelers 'Have No Current Business Interest'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Antonio Brown may have issued a public apology to the Steelers for the actions that led to his departure, but that doesn't mean a return to Pittsburgh is coming.

"We have no current business interest at this time," coach Mike Tomlin said on ESPN's First Take on Monday (via Brooke Pryor of ESPN).

Brown told 93.7 The Fan earlier this month that he is "forever grateful" to the Steelers organization.

"I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably caused those guys," Brown said, per ESPN. "To the organization. Obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization.

"These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I'm forever grateful to those guys, to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys but to be in so many amazing moments. We've been through so much. I'm forever grateful and indebted to this organization."

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders last offseason after the Pro Bowler had a falling out with the organization, most notably with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and management. Brown consistently ripped Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, among others.

After a series of offseason controversies and public criticisms, the Raiders also released Brown before he ever played a down for the franchise. He then signed with the New England Patriots, lasting one game before the team cut him after one woman accused him of sexual assault, including rape, and another woman accused him of sexual misconduct and sending threatening text messages.

Brown has been out of football since his release by the Patriots as the NFL conducts an investigation into the allegations. He was dropped by agent Drew Rosenhaus in January amid myriad off-field issues. Late last month, Brown was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver.

Brown played nine seasons with the Steelers, making the Pro Bowl seven times and leading the NFL in receptions twice.