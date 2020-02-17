NFL Draft 2020: 1st-Round Order, Odds and Predictions for Top Teams to Watch

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL offseason is going to be a big one. Several starting-caliber quarterbacks are scheduled to be available in free agency, and a few more potential franchise quarterbacks will be available in April's draft.

The faces and fortunes of several teams are about to change.

While it's extremely difficult to predict where free-agent quarterbacks might land, it's a little easier to connect the dots between teams and prospects at the top of this year's draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

As is often the case in the NFL draft, there is little intrigue surrounding the No. 1 pick. The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be locked onto LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Barring some kind of Ricky Williams trade up the board, they're taking [Burrow]," one coach told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

It's difficult to fault Cincinnati for wanting Burrow. Andy Dalton has been a fine starter for the franchise, but Burrow has the potential to be truly special. He's coming off a Heisman-winning campaign and a national championship, and his stock couldn't be higher.

Though there has been some uncertainty about whether Burrow actually wants to join the Bengals, he could land in a worse situation.

"You'll get a chance to start. You do have an offensive-minded head coach and you'll get a great opportunity with a good running back and a rebuilt offensive line…I tell him to go play for the Bengals," Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sport said on The Herd.

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Barring a trade up, the Miami Dolphins are likely the next team to take a quarterback in Round 1. As is the case for Cincinnati, their quarterback of the future is not on the roster.

It's long seemed like Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be a target for Miami. He's played on the biggest stage, has arm talent to spare and has the leadership qualities needed to help revitalize a franchise. The only question surrounding Tagovailoa is his health following a dislocated and fractured hip.

Tagovailoa appears to be recovering well, but that may not be enough to sell Miami on him.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tagovailoa is not a "slam-dunk pick" for the Dolphins near the top of the draft.

According to Salguero, Miami has an "increasingly positive" view of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

While not as accomplished as Burrow or Tagovailoa, Herbert possesses a rare package of physical traits—arm strength, mobility, athleticism—that will almost certainly get him picked high in the draft.

One unnamed NFL executive even told Albert Breer of SI.com that Herbert is more talented than presumed No. 1 pick Burrow.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

If the Dolphins pass on Tagovailoa, the Los Angeles Chargers may not. The questions about Tagovailoa's health aren't going to disappear before the draft, but the upside is something worth gambling on.

By drafting him, the Chargers could get a quarterback who eventually outshines Burrow.

"Joe Burrow was this meteor, one-year wonder where he came out of nowhere and had the greatest college football season ever," Fox Sports national analyst Peter Schrager said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports). "To me, my thing with Tua is that for years, scouts have been raving about his leadership and the poise."

Obviously, the Chargers will have to get comfortable with Tagovailoa's recovery, but the pairing makes a ton of sense. The franchise has already parted with longtime starter Philip Rivers, and ideally, it won't be drafting this high again in the near future. This could be Los Angeles' best chance to grab a new franchise quarterback.