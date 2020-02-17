2020 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Projections for Elite 1st-Round Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Right now, the NFL is in a bit of a down period.

It's been two weeks since Super Bowl LIV, and it's not time yet for the events that lead up to the NFL draft. But this downtime is only temporary and won't last much longer.

In one week, the top prospects in the 2020 draft class will convene at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for this year's NFL Scouting Combine. It will be a good opportunity for top players to confirm they should be selected early, and it provides a chance for lower-tier prospects to boost their draft stock.

Even before the combine, we have a solid idea of how the first round of this year's draft could unfold. Here's a mock for the first round, followed by some analysis of several early picks.

NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

23. New England Patriots: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Early 1st-Round Analysis

Chase Young is a terrific pass-rusher and arguably the best defensive player in this year's draft class. And with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow heading to Cincinnati, he will be the top player available when Washington is on the clock at No. 2.

It's possible the Redskins select Young, reuniting him with a pair of his former Ohio State teammates, quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. But there's also an argument to be made that Washington should maximize the value of the No. 2 pick and trade down.

The Redskins have a lot of holes on their roster, and they're likely not going to contend in the NFC East in 2020. Plus, they're continuing to make changes to their team following the release of cornerback Josh Norman and wide receiver Paul Richardson last week.

Washington's secondary might get even weaker, with cornerback Quinton Dunbar reportedly requesting a trade before walking it back, according to Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports.

If the Redskins think they could draft Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah or another top corner while adding more picks for this year or next, then it might be worth listening to offers.

For now, the most likely scenario will be Young going to the Redskins. But that's not set in stone.

Another team with a top pick and a lot of uncertainty is the Chargers. For the first time in more than a decade, Los Angeles doesn't know who its starting quarterback will be for the new season. Last week, the Chargers announced Philip Rivers won't be returning to the team in 2020.

The 38-year-old had been the Chargers' starting quarterback since 2006, and he played in all 16 games in each of the past 14 seasons.

Maybe the Chargers give backup Tyrod Taylor an opportunity, or they could go all-in on pursuing free-agent quarterback Tom Brady, if he decides not to return to the Patriots and listens to offers from other teams.

However, there's a strong chance Los Angeles doesn't sign a quarterback and finds its long-term solution at the position with the No. 6 pick in the draft. There, Oregon's Justin Herbert will likely be the best one available.

Los Angeles already has some talented pieces on offense, including wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler. Plus, it could add even more during free agency and the later rounds of the draft, making it a solid situation for a rookie quarterback to begin his career in.

With more than two months to go until the draft, a lot can change between now and then. And if the Redskins trade down and another team moves up, it could alter the entire complexion of the first five or so picks.

For now, though, all we can do is continue to speculate and eagerly await the draft, which takes place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.