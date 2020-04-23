Henry Ruggs III Drafted by Raiders: Las Vegas' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will bring his playmaking skill to the Las Vegas Raiders after he was selected No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Alabama star emerged as a key piece for head coach Nick Saban over the past three seasons. He caught 24 touchdowns in just 40 games with the Crimson Tide and had a career-high 746 receiving yards in 2019.

Playing in the same offense that had Jerry Jeudy didn't make it easy to stand out, but Ruggs was up to the task immediately as a true freshman. He caught Alabama's first touchdown in the 26-23 overtime win against Georgia in the 2017 College Football Playoff Championship.

Here's the Raiders' depth chart after they made Ruggs the first wide receiver taken in this year's draft:

QB: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

RB: Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard

WR 1: Henry Ruggs III

WR 2: Tyrell Williams



WR 3: Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor

TE: Darren Waller, Jason Witten

LT: Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker

LG: Richie Incognito, Erik Magnuson

C: Rodney Hudson, Andre James

RG: Gabe Jackson, Eric Kush

RT: Trent Brown, David Sharpe

During the 2017 season, Saban told Tony Tsoukalas of Bama Insider the secret to Ruggs' success was quite simple:

"He gets open and then he catches the ball. We call plays that give him a chance to get open, so that gives him a chance to catch the ball and he gives the quarterback a chance to throw it to him. ... I think that's what he's supposed to do, that's what the quarterback is supposed to do, that's what we're supposed to design and the more athletic and faster they are, the harder they are to cover. Thems the kind of guys we want around here."

Given how quickly Ruggs adapted to SEC defenses, his chances for success in the NFL would seem to be pretty high. He was a standout in this year's receiver class, which B/R's Matt Miller wrote in November could end up being historically great.

The Raiders clearly believe in Ruggs' ability to be an impact player as a rookie and for years to come. The 21-year-old has elite speed and strong route-running skills that will make him a major factor in the offense for Jon Gruden.

If Derek Carr is going to succeed as the starting quarterback, the Raiders needed to get him more weapons to stretch the field.

Ruggs' blazing speed can take the top off every defense in the NFL. He's a highlight reel in the making and will instantly upgrade Las Vegas' receiving corps.