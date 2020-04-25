Jacob Eason Drafted by Colts: Indianapolis' Updated Depth Chart After Round 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts selected Washington quarterback Jacob Eason with the No. 122 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Eason threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season, his first as a starter with the Huskies after transferring from Georgia. He previously started as a freshman in 2016 for the Bulldogs before losing the job to Jake Fromm a year later.

Fromm is yet to be drafted.

Here is a look at how the Colts' depth chart looks after his selection:

QB: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason

RB: Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Wilkins

WR1: T.Y. Hilton

WR2: Michael Pittman Jr.

WR3: Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Steve Ishmael

TE: Jack Doyle, Matt Lengel

LT: Anthony Castonzo, Chaz Green

LG: Quenton Nelson, Jake Eldrenkamp

C: Ryan Kelly

RG: Mark Glowinski, Javon Patterson

RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark

Eason's main draw is his size and arm strength. He'll be one of the tallest quarterbacks in the NFL at 6'6" and possesses elite zip and downfield passing ability.

Where Eason struggles at times is with his accuracy and ball placement, particularly against pressure. He went 4-of-18 passing for 24 yards against pressure in Washington's loss to Utah, per Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus.

The Huskies also consistently struggled to finish off drives, with Eason missing a ton of passes in the red zone.

Indianapolis will be selecting him as a developmental project. Philip Rivers should get the first crack at starting under center, and Eason will serve as a backup barring injury or a down season that makes Indy want to get a look at the rookie.

The situation could be similar to Drew Lock's last season in Denver. Lock sat out the first 11 games before taking over for the final stretch of the season.