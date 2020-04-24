Grant Delpit Drafted by Browns: Cleveland's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

LSU safety Grant Delpit will bring his unique skill set to the Cleveland Browns after being selected with the 44th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Here's a look at the Browns' updated defensive depth chart following the second-round selection:

LDE - Myles Garrett, Chad Thomas

DT - Larry Ogunjobi, Daniel Ekuale

DT - Sheldon Richardson, Eli Ankou

RDE - Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn

OLB - Willie Harvey, Trevon Young

MLB - Sione Takitaki, Tae Davis

OLB - Mack Wilson, Jermaine Grace

CB - Denzel Ward, Donnie Lewis Jr.

CB - Greedy Williams, Terrance Mitchell

FS - Andrew Sendejo, Sheldrick Redwine

SS - Grant Delpit*, Karl Joseph, J.T. Hassell

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Delpit has been on the ascent for three years since first arriving in Baton Rouge. He started 10 games for the Tigers as a true freshman in 2017, was a consensus All-American each of the past two seasons and capped off his college career winning a national title in 2019.

Despite that success, there were questions about Delpit as he prepared to transition into the NFL. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted Delpit's stock was down following the College Football Playoff Championship win over Clemson:

"Ankle and shoulder setbacks plagued him, as did play that too often looked uninterested. Scouts can look at Delpit's athletic ability and be in awe, but his actual play all season left something to be desired. The hope was that in what was likely his final game, Delpit would turn it back on and be the shutdown defender his reputation had him billed as."

Injuries impacted Delpit during that 2019 campaign. He was forced to sit out a Nov. 23 game against Arkansas because of an ankle issue. The Louisiana native still finished the year with 65 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 14 games.

Even with concerns mounting during his final season at LSU, Delpit was still named the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football.

In the title game against Clemson, Deplit was a disruptive force with one sack and one forced fumble.

If Delpit plays up to his full potential in the NFL, the Browns' secondary is going to be dangerous for opposing quarterbacks to attack. He's got the ball-hawk skills to rack up a lot of interceptions and the pass-rushing ability to get into the backfield in the blink of an eye.

The Browns finished seventh in passing yards allowed last season, though there were some flaws with their secondary that needed to be corrected.

Per Pro Football Talk's Solomon Wilcots, Cleveland's secondary ranked 22nd overall in coverage grade.

Free agency also took a bite out of the Browns pass defense, with Damarious Randall and Eric Murray leaving to join other teams.

Delpit serves as an upgrade for the team's secondary, but he also fills a glaring hole they had as they look to improve on last season's 6-10 record.