Isaiah Simmons Drafted by Cardinals: Arizona's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals will be counting on linebacker Isaiah Simmons to anchor their defense for years to come after selecting the former Clemson star with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Simmons began his college career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker in 2018. It was a positive move that resulted in his being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous first-team All-American and the Butkus Award winner as the nation's best linebacker in 2019.

Here's a look at the Cardinals' updated depth chart after the selection of Simmons:

LDE - Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe

NT - Jordan Phillips, Miles Brown

RDE - Corey Peters

OLB - Isaiah Simmons, Devon Kennard, Keishawn Bierria

ILB - Haason Reddick, Tanner Vallejo

ILB - Jordan Hicks, Dennis Gardeck

OLB - Chandler Jones, Kylie Fitts

CB - Patrick Peterson, Robert Alford

CB - Byron Murphy Jr., Jalen Davis

FS - Budda Baker

SS - Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson

In 15 games as a redshirt junior last season, Simmons led the Tigers with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed and eight sacks. He ranked second on the team with three interceptions.

It's a testament to Simmons' talent and the developmental skills of Clemson's coaching staff that he turned into one of the nation's best players over the past three seasons. He came out of high school as a 3-star prospect and No. 451 overall player, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

As a safety in 2017, Simmons showed promise in the secondary. He racked up 49 total tackles and five passes defensed in 14 games.

With his body filled out to 6'4" and 230 pounds, there is no doubt Simmons will remain at linebacker in the NFL.

B/R's Matt Miller noted Simmons raised his draft stock following the College Football Playoff National Championship, despite Clemson's 42-25 loss to LSU:

"At one point he had lined up at cornerback, slot cornerback, safety, middle linebacker and rush end. The NFL draft hasn't seen a player like this in a long time.

"Simmons' production did lessen in the second half as LSU adjusted and did all it could to avoid him, but that in and of itself is an impact that will likely mirror what NFL offensive coordinators must account for once he acclimates to the pro game.

"Rarely does a player come along who can rush, tackle and cover at the level Simmons does. There is no NFL comparison for a player of his size, speed and traits. Because of his unique gifts and athleticism, Simmons should be among the first 10 picks in 2020."

Because of Simmons' unique skill set and versatility, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't be an ideal fit on defense for all 32 teams.

The Cardinals were able to land Simmons and will take advantage of everything he can do to upgrade their defense next season.

Arizona has paid a lot of attention to its offense over the past 12 months, most notably with the selection of Kyler Murray No. 1 overall last year and acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans in March.

Even though Arizona's offense has the potential to be among the NFL's best, its defense remains a major question mark after tying for the fewest interceptions (seven) and allowing the second-most passing yards per game (281.9) and touchdown passes (38) in 2019.

Adding Simmons into the mix gives head coach Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a Swiss Army knife type of player who can line up at multiple positions and one of the most exceptional athletes in the 2020 draft class.