Auston Matthews Scores 42nd Goal, Martin Jones' 39-Save Shutout, Top Highlights

The battle between Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak for first place on the NHL scoring chart continued Saturday.

Matthews and Pastrnak both bagged their 42nd goals of the 2019-20 campaign to remain level atop the list and move two tallies ahead of Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin.

Both players scored in respective four-goal performances by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins against the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

The scoring race and Tyler Toffoli's hat trick for the Los Angeles Kings were the top storylines involving NHL forwards during Saturday's slate.

The San Jose Sharks' Martin Jones delivered the best goalie output by making 39 saves in the Sharks' win over the Minnesota Wild, who lost their first game after firing Bruce Boudreau.

Saturday NHL Scores

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Edmonton 4, Florida 1

San Jose 2, Minnesota 0

Dallas 4, Montreal 3 (final/overtime)

Toronto 4, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 8, Calgary 4

Arizona 3, Washington 1

Vegas 1, New York Islanders 0

Auston Matthews Scores 42nd Goal

Brad Marchand Eludes Defender to Assist David Pastrnak's 42nd Tally

Tyler Toffoli's Stadium Series Hat Trick

Martin Jones's 39-Save Shutout

Tyler Seguin's Overtime Winner

Alex Killorn Starts Tampa Bay's 5-Goal Performance

Mikael Granlund's Game-Winner from Close Range

Kailer Yamamoto's 3-Point Night

William Nylander Displays Quick Reflexes in Front of Net

Semyon Varlamov Denies Vegas

Alexander Nylander Scores Twice in Chicago's 8-Goal Rout

Christian Dvorak Scores Between Goalie's Legs

For a short period of time Saturday, Pastrnak had the scoring lead to himself.

The 23-year-old capped Boston's 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings with a third-period tally off a slick assist from Brad Marchand, who recorded his 50th handout of the campaign.

Matthews leveled the scoring standings in the opening stanza of Toronto's 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. The 22-year-old also produced his 29th assist on Mitch Marner's goal near the end of the third period.

With his goal and assist, Matthews reached the 70-point mark in 59 appearances. He is the first Toronto skater since Mats Sundin in the 1997-98 season to reach that milestone in 59 games or fewer, per NHL Public Relations:

Matthews and Pastrnak are expected to be locked in a battle for the scoring title before the regular season concludes April 4. They play each other once before then: March 14 in Boston.

Jones turned away 39 Minnesota shots to give the short-handed Sharks their 26th victory of the campaign.

San Jose was playing without Evander Kane, who was suspended for three games for elbowing the Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk, and Erik Karlsson, who was recently ruled out for the season with a broken thumb, per NHL.com.

The 30-year-old goalie also spoiled the coaching debut of Minnesota's Dean Evason, who took over for Boudreau on an interim basis.

Sharks head coach Bob Boughner, who himself took over his job on an interim basis midseason after Peter DeBoer was let go, was impressed with how his team rallied around each other with a few key players missing, per NHL.com's Jessi Pierce:

"I think you've got to give credit to the players. Facing the injuries that we are facing, I think that little bit of adversity and [Jones] coming in there and doing the job, I know they wanted to play hard for him. I thought that we really defended well. We gave up 39 shots. They threw a lot at us. But I thought we played hard down low. I thought [Jones] made the saves that he had to."

The win closed the gap between San Jose and Minnesota in the wild-card race to five points. The Sharks are still 10 points behind the Arizona Coyotes in second position.

Toffoli made NHL outdoor game history by racking up three goals against the Colorado Avalanche at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The hat trick was the first in an outdoor NHL contest, per NHL PR:

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick became the fifth netminder to earn multiple outdoor wins in the process, per NHL PR:

Toffoli opened the scoring in the first period and then bagged a pair of tallies in the final minute of the third period to hand the last-place Kings their 21st win.

The 27-year-old admitted he dealt with plenty of nerves when finishing off the three-goal performance with an empty-netter, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen: "Just going out there, [Kopitar] on the ice said, 'Just get open and put it into the empty net.' I think that's the most nervous I've ever been putting a puck into an empty net in my life, but it worked."

The victory was the second in a row for the Kings, who are six points behind the next-best team in the Western Conference standings.

Sunday NHL Schedule

Detroit at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Boston at New York Rangers (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Edmonton at Carolina (4 p.m. ET)

Anaheim at Vancouver (5 p.m. ET)

St. Louis at Nashville (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Dallas at Ottawa (6 p.m. ET)

Columbus at New Jersey (6 p.m. ET)

Toronto at Buffalo (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Chicago at Winnipeg (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

