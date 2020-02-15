Evander Kane Slams NHL Dept. of Player Safety After 3-Game Elbowing Suspension

Evander Kane Slams NHL Dept. of Player Safety After 3-Game Elbowing SuspensionFebruary 15, 2020
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane disagreed with the three-game suspension he received Saturday for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.
In a statement he posted to Twitter, Kane wrote, "The fact the NHL Department of. Player Safety headed by George Parros continue to pick and choose, who and what they suspend is ridiculous!"
