Evander Kane Slams NHL Dept. of Player Safety After 3-Game Elbowing Suspension

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 14: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane disagreed with the three-game suspension he received Saturday for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

In a statement he posted to Twitter, Kane wrote, "The fact the NHL Department of. Player Safety headed by George Parros continue to pick and choose, who and what they suspend is ridiculous!"

           

