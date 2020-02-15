Evander Kane Slams NHL Dept. of Player Safety After 3-Game Elbowing Suspension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane disagreed with the three-game suspension he received Saturday for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

In a statement he posted to Twitter, Kane wrote, "The fact the NHL Department of. Player Safety headed by George Parros continue to pick and choose, who and what they suspend is ridiculous!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

