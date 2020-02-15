Antonio Brown 'Excited' to Meet with NFL Teams at 2020 Draft Combine

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Wide receiver Antonio Brown says he will have an opportunity to speak with NFL teams later this month at the scouting combine.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the seven-time Pro Bowler said he is "excited" to go to Indianapolis and have face-to-face meetings with clubs.

"I'm gonna be out there ready to get things back on the right page," Brown added.

There has been no word from the NFL about Brown—who the New England Patriots released Sept. 20—being at the combine, though it's not uncommon for non-college players to be at the annual scouting event.

Per Jeff Diamond of Sporting News, it's common practice at the combine for general managers and agents to meet and discuss potential free-agent deals.

Brown's decision to go to Indianapolis comes in the midst of his apology tour, and he apologized to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger earlier this week.

"Mostly you a little bit of me! Yee yee!! I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man! It's never been another connection like what we done in the past decade," he wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate you. Sincerely AB."

During a Feb. 6 appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Brown apologized to the Steelers for being a distraction during his final season with the team.

Last month, Brown turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued for allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver and refusing to pay a $4,000 bill. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe tweeted: "Antonio Brown was granted bail after a lengthy back-and-forth hearing. His bond with be 100K and he will be required to get GPS monitoring, release his passport and guns, go through drug and alcohol testing and a mental health evaluation."

Brown is also facing a civil lawsuit from Britney Taylor, his former trainer, who accused him of sexual assault and rape at different times between 2017 and 2018. He has also been accused of sexual misconduct by an artist who was hired to paint a mural at his house, per Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko. He is now facing a potential suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The 2020 combine will be held from Feb. 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

