Tony Jefferson Reportedly Released by Ravens; Would Have Had $12M Cap Hit

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (23) on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday December 22, 2018 in Carson, Calif. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)
John Cordes/Associated Press

In an effort to save money against their 2020 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly released safety Tony Jefferson

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will save nearly $12 million against the cap with this move. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Baltimore Ravens to cut Tony Jefferson, report says

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Baltimore Ravens to cut Tony Jefferson, report says

    pennlive
    via pennlive

    Ravens' Bozeman, Wife Begin 6-Week Anti-Bullying RV Tour

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens' Bozeman, Wife Begin 6-Week Anti-Bullying RV Tour

    wbal.com
    via wbal.com

    OL James Hurst Suspended 4 Games for PED

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    OL James Hurst Suspended 4 Games for PED

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Marlon Humphrey Be Next to Earn a New Contract for Ravens?

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Will Marlon Humphrey Be Next to Earn a New Contract for Ravens?

    Neil Dutton
    via Ravens Wire