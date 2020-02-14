Tony Jefferson Reportedly Released by Ravens; Would Have Had $12M Cap Hit

John Cordes/Associated Press

In an effort to save money against their 2020 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly released safety Tony Jefferson.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will save nearly $12 million against the cap with this move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

