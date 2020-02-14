NFL Executive Committee, Player Reps to Meet, Possibly Vote on CBA Next Week

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association Executive Committee and player representatives will meet Thursday in Washington, D.C., to discuss the NFL's proposed collective bargaining agreement.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a vote to ratify the CBA could be held Thursday if the NFL addressed a list of issues the NFLPA presented to the league.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that while there is a "good amount of work to be done," the possibility exists that a new CBA could be finalized before the start of the new league year in March.

The current CBA will expire at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Two weeks ago, ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported that a meeting between the NFLPA executive board and player reps was forthcoming. They also provided some specifics regarding the CBA.

The NFL's proposed CBA is for 10 years, which is the same as the current CBA, which was enacted in 2011.

Perhaps the biggest sticking point in the proposed CBA is the inclusion of a 17th regular-season game. Mortensen and Schefter noted that while player reps were initially "just about unanimous" in their opposition of a 17-game season, their tone changed a bit due to the other inclusions in the proposal.

Mortensen and Schefter added that the players must decide whether they want to "accept the one thing they hate, a 17-game season, in exchange for 10 or more things they want."

The biggest player benefit included in the CBA proposal is a 48 percent revenue cut annually, which would begin in 2020 if the CBA is agreed upon before the new league year even though a 17th game won't be added until 2021.

Other perks include a "near elimination" of league punishment for marijuana violations, a significant change of the system for handling on-field fines and increased benefits for former players.

There was a five-month lockout in 2011 before the current CBA was ratified, but the stalemate was solved in time to ensure that no regular-season games were missed.

The last time a work stoppage forced an alteration to the regular-season schedule was 1987 when each team ended up playing 15 games instead of 16.

The NFL's new league year officially begins March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, which gives the NFLPA just over a month to deliberate the current terms of the proposed CBA.