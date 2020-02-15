Daytona 500 2020: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series gets underway Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway with 40 of the world's best drivers going for glory in the prestigious Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin took victory in 2019 for the second time in his career and will be aiming to retain his title, while defending series champion Kyle Busch will be out to win the Daytona 500 for the first time.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start the race from pole position after edging out Alex Bowman, who will start from second on the grid for the second year running.

Date: Sunday, February 16

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Schedule: Coverage on Fox from 11 a.m ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Daytona 500 Preview

Series champion Busch may have two championships and more than 200 NASCAR race wins to his name, but he has never tasted victory at the Daytona 500 in 14 attempts at the Great American Race.

Yet the 34-year-old's lack of success at Daytona Beach, Florida does not appear to have affected his confidence given his comments in the buildup to the season's curtain-raiser:

Busch came close to ending his drought last season. He led with less than 10 laps to go but ended up finishing second behind his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Hamlin.

The veteran has won two of the past five series titles but will start Sunday's bid for his first Daytona 500 title in 28th after finishing 13th in the second Duel race.

Hamlin is a man who knows what it takes to win the Daytona 500 and has spoken about his dramatic victory in 2019:

Victory on Sunday would see him become the first champion to repeat since Sterling Martin in 1995 and only the sixth driver to win the famous race at least three times.

Joey Logano is another driver tipped to claim glory on Sunday. The 2015 winner and 2018 series champion has not had the smoothest preparation with a big crash that did not impress teammate Brad Keselowski:

Logano, Hamlin, Busch and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott are all among the top favourites to begin the 2020 season in style in what promises to be yet another enthralling day of action at Daytona.