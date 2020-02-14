Antonio Brown Talks Roethlisberger, Brady, Raiders, NFL Return on Breakfast Club

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown said he accepts "full responsibility" for his actions over the past year and remains hopeful he'll return to the NFL for the 2020 season.

Brown appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show Friday and was asked directly about the series of mistakes that led him to remain a free agent since September:

The 31-year-old Miami native was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders last March. He ran into personal issues with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden, however, and was released by the organization in early September.

He quickly signed with the New England Patriots and played in the team's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. He made four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his Pats debut, a 43-0 win.

Brown was released by the Patriots on Sept. 20 amid sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. He failed to land with another team for the remainder of the 2019 season while the NFL conducted an investigation into the situations. The results of that probe haven't been announced.

The Central Michigan product said on The Breakfast Club he's maintained a relationship with both Gruden and Brady despite his short stays with both organizations. He expressed interest in a potential return to the Raiders or teaming back up with Brady, who's also set to become a free agent this offseason.

Brown also discussed his tarnished relationship with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He explained one of his personal goals for 2020 is making amends with his longtime teammate, saying he should have handled the situation differently but emotions got the better of him.

Here's a look at the complete interview from The Breakfast Club:

Brown was one of the NFL's best wide receivers during his nine years with the Steelers. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and four First Team All-Pro nods. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards two times apiece.

His off-field actions have threatened his playing career, though. It's unclear whether his recent apology tour will help him earn a second chance.