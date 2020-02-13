Cowboys Rumors: Byron Jones Could Be Broncos' Top Target in Free Agency

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Byron Jones' top suitor may be in the Mile High City.

According to 104.3 The Fan's Cecil Lammey, Jones "could be [a] top target" for the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Jones has played for the Dallas Cowboys since the franchise drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. The 27-year-old is hitting free agency at the same time as several other top-tier Cowboys players such as quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Robert Quinn.

The Cowboys likely want to keep Jones, but they may prioritize securing some of their other free agents.

Vice president of player personnel Will McClay spoke about the financial hurdles last month:

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker provided additional context regarding Jones and Quinn:

"With both set to become free agents, it's not a question on if the Cowboys can afford both along with Prescott and Cooper, because having nearly $100 million in cap space this offseason says they can, but they'll need to decide if they want to. Both deserve to, but if the Cowboys force themselves into choosing one or the other, Quinn might come out victorious, because elite edge-rushers are always going to be more valuable than elite corners."

Jones recorded 44 tackles (35 solo), six passes defended and one forced fumble across 15 games (14 starts) for the 8-8 Cowboys in 2019. Durability has been one of the UConn product's strengths, as he has missed only one regular-season game across his five-year career.

If the Cowboys aren't able to keep Jones, a robust free-agent market is growing for him. Along with Denver, the Philadelphia Eagles may be an interested suitor, according to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline.

The Broncos may be preparing contingency plans in case they can't retain Chris Harris Jr., who will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro told reporters he'd "love to" stay with the Broncos but acknowledged he would explore his options.

The Broncos also seem to be exploring other options, with Jones perhaps topping the list.