Jeremy Roenick Not Returning to NBC After Inappropriate Remarks About Co-Workers

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick was suspended in December for public remarks made about his co-workers.

On Wednesday, Roenick revealed that his tenure with NBC Sports is over.

NBC Sports has not released information about Roenick's status, although the 20-year NHL veteran's comments seem to imply a dismissal.

Roenick was suspended in response to comments about NBC sportscaster Kathryn Tappen and NBC analysts Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter on a Dec. 19 episode of Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

The Associated Press (h/t Los Angeles Times) provided the comments and background:

"Roenick said they went on vacation together because his wife, Tracy, and Tappen are good friends. When another resort guest asked about the situation, he recalled, 'I play it off like we're going to bed together every night, the three of us.'

"'If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it's never going to happen,' Roenick said.

"Roenick subsequently praised Tappen as 'one of the most professional sports personalities I know.'

"Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp 'so beautiful' and said: 'I'd have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn't say no right away.' He then seemed to contrast Sharp's appearance with his and Carter's.

"'It's good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it's totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there,' Roenick said."

Roenick released a video on his Twitter account in January apologizing for the remarks.

On Wednesday, he expressed "gratitude" for his time at NBC Sports but also anger over the end of his tenure.

"I'm very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC," Roenick said.

"And though disappointed, I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans, and for that I thank you."

Roenick also said that he'll be back "better and more motivated" to bring the "best entertainment" for hockey before thanking his supporters.

Roenick had been with NBC since 2010.