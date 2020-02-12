Harrison Barnes Won't Shave Facial Hair Until Kings Reach .500 or Season Ends

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 13, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 7: Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings warms up against the Miami Heat on February 7, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Don't question Harrison Barnes' commitment to the Sacramento Kings.

The 27-year-old forward is letting his hair grow until the 21-32 Kings hit .500 or the 2019-20 NBA season ends, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who added that Barnes "made the vow in mid-December and looks pretty rugged these days."

Sacramento most recently lost 123-111 to the league-best 46-7 Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Barnes did his part to propel the Kings to victory, though, with a team-high 23 points, including 17 first-half points:

Barnes has been the Kings' most consistent piece with a team-most 53 starts this season. The former Golden State Warrior and Dallas Maverick is averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.8 minutes.

This is Barnes' first full season in Sacramento after Dallas traded him to the Kings just before last season's Feb. 7 trade deadline.

The Kings haven't finished a season above .500 since going 44-38 in 2005-06, which also marks the franchise's last playoff appearance.

