Giants Rumors: Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson Expected to Be Free-Agent Target

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Demarcus Robinson #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As the New York Giants look for offensive help, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is one potential target in free agency. 

Per Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media, the Giants are "expected to pursue" the Kansas City Chiefs wideout this offseason. 

                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

