Washington's Isaiah Stewart Enters 2020 NBA Draft; Plans to Sign with Roc Nation

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

Washington forward Isaiah Stewart (33) walks on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak/Associated Press

Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart is going pro. 

The freshman big man announced he was declaring for the NBA draft on Wednesday.

"I plan on declaring for the 2020 NBA draft and signing with Roc Nation," Stewart told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Stewart's decision doesn't come as a major surprise. The projected lottery pick had an excellent freshman season, averaging 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, shooting 57 percent from the field.

In a February mock draft, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie broke down Stewart's game, noting that he was one the "better" offensive-minded bigs in the draft, adding that "scouts who have been through Washington’s practices strongly believe that at some point he will shoot the ball from at least the midrange with consistency."

Stewart isn't without his weaknesses, however. Vecenie noted that Washington posted him up with regularity, but that much of his offense would have to come elsewhere in the NBA, with the league moving away from that archetype of big men. He also noted that Stewart needed to improve as a passer and wondered how he'd "look dealing with guards in pick-and-roll defense" outside of Washington's 2-3 zone.

But overall, the potential is obvious. As Vecenie concluded: "It's hard for me to see someone this driven, this tough, with this kind of length, and this kind of nose for the basketball failing. I think he does what he needs to in order to work within a scheme."

Video Play Button

Stewart has major upside, even if he'll need to tweak his game for the NBA's modern style of play. All indications are that he's the sort of prospect who will make those adjustments and work hard to evolve his game, and it would be a surprise if he wasn't a late lottery pick.

