Tom Brady Rumors: Chargers Expected to Be Interested After Philip Rivers' Exit

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 12, 2020

FILE - At left, in a Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in a Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers walks on the field in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore. The Chargers and Patriots meet in a divisional playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers are moving on from quarterback Philip Rivers, the team has set its sights on replacing the longtime face of the franchise.

The guy L.A. wants to succeed him? How about the face of the entire league?  

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers expect to make a push for Tom Brady should the quarterback hit free agency. 

"The Patriots quarterback is likely to hit free agency, and the Chargers are in fact expected to be among the teams that makes a push for him," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "He would want a team that's championship-ready, with a lot of talent, and of course L.A. is a place his family has lived. There's a lot that makes sense here, and you cannot talk about this Chargers situation without bringing up Brady's roll in it." 

       

