Ex-Indians Star Jason Kipnis Reportedly Signs Minor League Contract with Cubs

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Infielder Jason Kipnis is heading home.

The former Cleveland Indians second baseman is signing with the Chicago Cubs for $1 million plus incentives, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Kipnis grew up a Cubs fan just 20 miles north of Wrigley Field in suburban Northbrook, Illinois.

The 32-year-old is coming off another injury-plagued season in which he appeared in 121 games with a slash line of .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs.

Kipnis isn't likely to start every day for Chicago, barring injuries to Ian Happ, David Bote and Nico Hoerner, yet he gives a team in the highly competitive National League Central even more depth up the middle.

Most importantly, he provides a left-handed bat in a lineup that was sorely lacking them. That's assuming he stays healthy, of course. Kipnis hasn't played more than 150 games since 2016 when he helped Cleveland to the World Series against his new team: the Chicago Cubs. In 2017, Kipnis missed nearly half the season with recurring hamstring injuries. His 2019 season ended slightly early when he required surgery to repair a broken right hamate bone in his hand midway through September. Cleveland declined to pick up Kipnis' option for 2020, instead signing former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez to man the position moving forward.

According to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian, Kipnis will join spring training as a non-roster invitee, pending a physical. Bastian also noted the veteran infielder was in contact with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics before joining the Cubs.

Playing against his childhood team certainly did wonders for Kipnis. In the 2016 World Series, Kipnis hit a three-run homer in Game 4 home en route to a 7-2 victory for the Indians at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are hoping the two-time All-Star will play even better at the Friendly Confines now that he's wearing one of their jerseys.