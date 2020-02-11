Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers: I Can Still Play at a 'High Level' Entering FA

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Philip Rivers is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career, and he's confident in his ability to contribute to a new team.

"I do feel I have some emotional fire and passion still left," the quarterback said, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "I know I have the passion for the game that I think is going to last my lifetime. And I think I have the ability left to go play at a high level."

Rivers had spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, but the team announced Monday that the two sides were parting ways.

General manager Tom Telesco said in the release that the veteran "can still compete at a top-starter level," but it apparently wasn't enough to retain the 38-year-old after a disappointing 5-11 season.

After three straight Pro Bowl selections, Rivers struggled in 2019 with just 23 touchdowns to go with 20 interceptions. His 88.5 quarterback rating was the third-lowest of his career since he took over as the starter in 2006.

Despite evidence of a decline, he's still confident he can return to his peak form in 2020.

"Some people might disagree that I can still play," he said. "But I would say I definitely can do it. I cleaned up a few of those other things, and if I'm playing consistently, I can still do it physically."

There could be a wide market for Rivers in free agency, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts considered the favorites, via B/R Betting. If he does find a new home, Rivers will get a chance to show the Chargers and everyone else that he still has something left in the tank.