MLB Rumors: Red Sox Sign-Stealing Probe Will Continue into Spring Training

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: A Wilson leather baseball glove and a hat sit on the bench in the dugout before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 14, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox won 2-1. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's sign-stealing investigation into the Boston Red Sox will continue through to the start of the team's spring training, according to the Associated Press' Jimmy Golen.

That could be an important development because MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Red Sox preferred for MLB to conclude its inquiry before they officially hired their new manager. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

