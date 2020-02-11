Cubs Trade Rumors: Chicago Still Active in Market amid Kris Bryant Buzz

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Despite spring training games starting in a little more than a week, the Chicago Cubs are reportedly still active on the trade market—which include talks involving their third baseman, Kris Bryant.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported there is a "sense of urgency" for the team to make a move, though that may not include Bryant. The three-time All-Star has been the subject of trade rumors all winter without a deal ever appearing close to done.

