NHL's Bill Daly on Players Going to Olympics: 'Negatives Outweigh the Positives'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - MAY 25: #8 Alexander Ovechkin of Russia reacts during the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Slovakia semi final game between Russia and Finland at Ondrej Nepela Arena on May 25, 2019 in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images)
RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said on Monday the league isn't close to an agreement to make its players available for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Daly shot down recent speculation about the NHL's potential participation in the Games in an email to John Wawrow of the Associated Press.

"We aren't there yet. In fact, we aren't even close to being there," Daly wrote. "At this point in time, we continue to believe that the negatives outweigh the positives."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Penguins' Marino Out 3-6 Weeks

    Defenseman John Marino (facial fractures) will miss time after surgery Monday

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Penguins' Marino Out 3-6 Weeks

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Pens Trade for Jason Zucker

    Wild acquire F Alex Galchenyuk, D Calen Addison and a 2020 first-round pick for Zucker

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: Pens Trade for Jason Zucker

    Dave Molinari
    via DKPittsburghSports.com

    Seth Jones Out Indefinitely with Ankle Injury

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Seth Jones Out Indefinitely with Ankle Injury

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Kings Expect More Moves Before NHL Trade Deadline

    Tyler Toffoli, Trevor Lewis, Joakim Ryan, Ben Hutton, Derek Forbort and Alec Martinez could all be traded at the deadline

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Kings Expect More Moves Before NHL Trade Deadline

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com