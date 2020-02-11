NHL's Bill Daly on Players Going to Olympics: 'Negatives Outweigh the Positives'

RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said on Monday the league isn't close to an agreement to make its players available for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Daly shot down recent speculation about the NHL's potential participation in the Games in an email to John Wawrow of the Associated Press.

"We aren't there yet. In fact, we aren't even close to being there," Daly wrote. "At this point in time, we continue to believe that the negatives outweigh the positives."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.